Citizens line streets to pay respects during fallen firefighter’s procession

CHICAGO – Mourners lined the streets of Chicago and Stickney Monday afternoon to pay respects for the Chicago firefighter who was killed during a rescue attempt on the Chicago River.

46-year-old Juan Bucio lost his life in the line of duty one week ago.

A police officer along the funeral procession for fallen CFD FF & Diver Juan Bucio. His shirt reads "Your life is made of 2 dates and a dash. Make the most of the dash"! Simple but #Truth #WGNNEWS #RIPJUAN pic.twitter.com/7y4RQWN9w6 — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) June 4, 2018

People lined the streets and flags and ribbons were on display on the 12 mile route from St Rita, where the funeral mass was held, to Mt. Auburn cemetery.

Bucio was described as the strong, quiet type who never accepted overtime because that would keep him away from his family. The married father of two was the eight child from an immigrant family.

Police officers stationed at every corner of the route were a sign of unity. Regular everyday citizens also came out to pay tribute to Bucio.