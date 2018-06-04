× Chicago firefighter among two killed in wrong way crash

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — A Chicago firefighter was among two people killed in a wrong way crash Sunday night on I-57.

State police say 55-year-old Brian Schofield was driving southbound near Country Club Hills when his car went into the northbound lanes hitting a Jeep.

Schofield’s Hyundai then struck a guardrail and burst into flames.

The driver of the Jeep also died.

Both drivers were not wearing their seat belts.

It’s unknown how Schofield wound up in the wrong lanes.

He worked for the fire department’s fire prevention bureau.