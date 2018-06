× Boy, 5, in critical condition after Ford Heights shooting

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. – A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the south suburbs.

The child was shot in Ford Heights at a home in the 1100 block of South Drexel Avenue Monday around 11:25 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where he’s being treated.

No further information was provided.