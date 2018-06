Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The grand opening of the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Museum is part of Vienna Beef's 125th Anniversary celebration. The History Museum will allow visitors to experience the evolution of the classic Chicago-style hot dog with old photos, advertisements, hot dog making equipment, signs, packaging and more.

Vienna Beef Factory Store & Cafe:

2501 N. Damen Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

viennabeef.com