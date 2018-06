× 6-year-old injured after hit-and-run

CHICAGO – A six-year-old was hurt after a hit-and-run in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Monday evening.

The incident happened near Ogden Park on the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The child was hit by a dark colored SUV which fled the scene.

The child’s condition is unknown.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.