Woman accused of beating neighbor to death with pipe

CHICAGO – A woman charged with murder in the beating death of her neighbor was denied bond.

Prosecutors said Tabatha Washington, 33, joined in on a fight at her apartment complex last week in the 5300 block of Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.

They said she used a metal pipe to beat 29-year-old Kim Edmondson, who got away but later died from his injuries.

Washington admitted to hitting him, but claimed it was self-defense.

She is due back in court on Monday.

It’s not clear what started the fight.