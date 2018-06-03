White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Milwaukee

* The Brewers are off to a historically good start for the franchise. 37-22 (.622) is their best-ever winning percentage after May.

* Dating back to last season, Dylan Covey has only allowed two home runs in his last six starts.

* Jose Abreu amassed 15 doubles in the month of May, tying a team record for most doubles in a month.

* After a 10-game lull (.129 BA, .399 OPS), Tim Anderson has been impressive in his last 10 games (.306 BA, 1.109 OPS).

* Brent Suter was relegated to the bullpen for a short time after struggling in April. The move appears to have worked as he’s been more effective since then (4-1).