Dear Tom,

We repeatedly hear the “official” hurricane season starts June 1. Surely hurricanes don’t abide by this arbitrary date?

— Eli Maor, Morton Grove

Dear Eli,

Actually, the overwhelming majority do. Christopher Landsea of the National Hurricane Center compiled a month-by-month analysis of Atlantic Basin tropical storms and hurricanes and determined that 99 percent of them occurred in the “official” June 1-Nov. 30 hurricane season, which peaks around Sept. 10. Most of the off-season storms, like last month’s Alberto, formed in May. There are, of course, exceptions. Landsea found that tropical storms have occurred in all 12 months, and only February and April failed to produce a hurricane. In the record-breaking 2005 season, Tropical Storm Zeta formed on Dec. 30 and dissipated on Jan. 6.