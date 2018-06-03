Sunday Brunch: S’mores French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Cameron Smith stopped by to show viewers how to make Avondale's Tap S'mores French Toast.

Smith is the culinary director of Hammock Hospitality. They oversee three area establishments including the Aberdeen Tap, G & O, and the Avondale Tap which recently launched a new brunch menu.

Avondale Tap

3634 W. Belmont

Now Serving Brunch

Sat. & Sundays

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

www.avondaletap.com

S’mores French Toast

Yields: 1

(S’more Toast Batter)

4 Ea Whole Eggs

2 C Heavy Cream

2 T Brown Sugar

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 C Graham Cracker Crumbles

2 Slices Brioche Bread

1T Butter

(Toppings/Filling)

½ C Warm Nutella

½ C Marshmallow Fluff

¼ C Mini Marshmallows

1 tsp Powdered Sugar

Mix eggs, heavy cream, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in mixing bowl and whisk until completely blended. Place graham cracker crumble on plate. Dunk brioche bread in batter then cover each side generously with graham cracker crumble. Add butter to medium high heat pan and melt, place bread in pan and lightly brown on either side. Remove from heat, set on plate, top with marshmallow fluff and Nutella chocolate, add second slice and repeat. Add powdered sugar and mini marshmallows on top for color and extra flavor.