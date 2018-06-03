Politicians show support for LGBTQ community as Pride Month kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Governor of Illinois and the man running against him were both among the guests at a Pride Month kickoff event celebrating the LGBT community in West Town Sunday.

The month of LGBTQ pride kicked off with a Sunday brunch, where alongside the food, politics was being served up as the main course. Among the many politicians making an appearance at the Equality Illinois event was Gov. Bruce Rauner and democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker was the keynote speaker to the group of more than 300.

"I served three terms as mayor of Houston, and I wasn't the 'lesbian Mayor of Houston,' I was the mayor of Houston who was also a lesbian," Parker said. "What we expect from our out LGBT candidates is that they are open about who they are, but they bring full selves to their jobs and effectively represent their constituents."

A long-time supporter of the LGBTQ community, Mayor Rahm Emanuel noted there have been major changes in the political environment in the last decade, including in Chicago.

"Ten percent of the City Council is openly gay; that`s significantly different than where we were seven years ago, when I first entered office," Mayor Emanuel said. "That's a testament to the diversity of the city, and they're not representing traditionally gay neighborhoods. They're representing their entire community."