Palka, Engel hit back-back HRs as White Sox beat Brewers 6-1

CHICAGO — Daniel Palka and Adam Engel hit back-to-back homers in a three-run sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Brewers dropped two of three against the team with the second-worst record in the majors after winning six straight series. They are also 4-14 in their past 18 games against Chicago.

Alfredo Gonzalez first major league hit ties it up #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5cBntHMYfy — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 3, 2018

Palka, batting for Jose Rondon with one out in the sixth, broke a 1-1 tie with a long two-run drive to right against Matt Albers.

Engel made it 4-1 two pitches later with a drive off the top of the center-field wall, just beyond a leaping Lorenzo Cain. Engel and Jose Abreu each had RBI doubles in a two-run eighth, and the White Sox came away with the win after dropping five of six.

Good Guys take the lead on Daniel Palka's 6th home run of the year #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/AMTDTrvFV7 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 3, 2018

Chicago’s Dylan Covey and Milwaukee’s Brent Suter (5-4) each went five-plus innings.

Covey gave up one unearned run and four hits. He struck out seven, walked three before Domingo Santana chased him with a leadoff single in the sixth.

Luis Avilan got a pinch-hitting Ryan Braun to line into a double play before giving up a single to Jonathan Villar.

Chris Volstad (1-3) came in and catcher Alfredo Gonzalez threw out Villar trying to steal second. Joakim Soria, Jace Fry and Chris Beck each worked a scoreless inning.

Suter gave up two runs and three hits for Milwaukee after winning his previous three starts.