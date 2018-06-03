Generous rains here by late week; Southwest drought continues
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Record quiet tornado season in progress in the Plains—cool temps/drought are factors; mild surge here Thursday—but cool-down Fri/Sat; summery next week
Season’s first hot spell could bring hottest May day in 6 years
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Winds to play huge role in where Kilauea’s vented ash/gases end up; warmth staging come-back here amid multi-day break in thundery rains; East braces for a wet week and big rain totals
Chicago’s weather history is clear; Warmth to visit more frequently in the weeks ahead—cool surges Wednesday & Friday to precede first 80-degree temp in 6 months Monday
Late season winter storm to impact parts of the area
Tonight’s thunderstorms have the potential to produce more heavy rain, mainly across the far north portions of the Chicago Metro area
Sluggish system to bring late-season bout of wintry weather
Nice weather here while nor’easter batters the East coast