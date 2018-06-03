FeedonThis: Success on both sides of Chicago – in baseball and life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There's no better team to get a win streak started against than the New York Mets in 2018, and the Cubs took full advantage.

A series that featured just about everything - from a 14-inning contest to a steal of home - went Joe Maddon's teams way as they wont four-straight from the struggling hosts at Citi Field to go ten games over .500.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on Sunday's CLTV Sports Feed and that's part of #FeedonThis from the show that we watched in the video above.

Meanwhile the White Sox won their first series in a few weeks, but it wasn't even the main event for the team during the weekend.

That was the return of Danny Farquhar to Guaranteed Rate Field for a night in his honor just a month-and-a-half after a brain hemorrhage.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the incredible comeback in the video above.