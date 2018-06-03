Community pays respects to fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Firefighters, family members, and police officers paid their respects to fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio during a visitation at St. Rita High School on the South Side Sunday.

Rescue diver Juan Bucio died on Memorial Day while searching for missing boater Alberto Lopez in the south branch of the Chicago River. He was 46. Lopez's body was found Friday, and an autopsy into the cause of his death is still pending.

Bucio is being remembered as a devoted father of two young boys, who loved what he did: being a firefighter and member of the dive team for more than a decade. He had nine siblings, including a sister who is a Chicago police officer.

As the wife of a firefighter, Leticia Lara says there are mixed emotions for many at the visitation in Wrightwood.

"The mood is very sad but a lot of support from the firefighters, the family is there, I saw Bucio's children; it's sad but encouraging too because everyone is there to support everyone," Lara said.

The visitation continues until 9 p.m. Sunday, and will be followed by a funeral Monday afternoon. WGN will be showing the service live on CLTV and streaming here on our website.

Following the funeral, Bucio will receive a full honors burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney.