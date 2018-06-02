× With our warm May, I was wondering if Chicago ever had a June cooler than May?

Dear Tom,

— Paul C. Addison

Dear Paul,

It has, but it’s happened only once since 1871. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that May 1982, the city’s 15th warmest May with an average temperature of 64.3 degrees, was more than two degrees warmer than the following June, which averaged 62.1 degrees. While May 1982 did not have record heat like this May, it did register 13 days in the 80s and one 90. June opened cool and did not register a 70-degree temperature until June 5, and had a total of eight days with sub-70 highs. The month’s lone 90 occurred on June 7, when the mercury hit 92. The cool June set the tone for the 1982 summer, which ranks as the city’s 13th coolest, featuring just eight days with highs of at least 90.