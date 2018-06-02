× Shoplifters attack employees

CHICAGO – Two Walgreens employees were attacked while trying to stop shoplifters early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:45 at the Greektown Walgreens at Halsted and Monroe.

Chicago police say three men started walking out with items they did not pay for.

When employees attempted to stop them, the men fought back.

One employee was punched in the face, the other was pushed.

The employees were treated and released at the scene.

They were able to recover some items, but the shoplifters still made off with stolen items.