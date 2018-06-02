WATCH LIVE: FUNERAL FOR FALLEN CFD DIVER JUAN BUCIO

Re-uniting group of ’70s Niles East High School smokers

Posted 10:00 PM, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 01:24PM, June 4, 2018

On this week's Man of the People, Pat Tomasulo re-unites a group of high school smokers from defunct Niles East High School (you know, where they filmed the Breakfast Club). But can you go home again? Watch what happens.