On this week's Man of the People, Pat Tomasulo re-unites a group of high school smokers from defunct Niles East High School (you know, where they filmed the Breakfast Club). But can you go home again? Watch what happens.
Re-uniting group of ’70s Niles East High School smokers
-
Tomasulo crashes prom like only he can
-
Police cracking down after increase in school threats since Parkland shooting
-
NFL players help rescue man who fell while hiking in Colorado
-
Student saves life just days after learning CPR at high school
-
Missing sailor from Illinois found dead in Washington
-
-
Schools fret as teens take to vaping, even in classrooms
-
Plan to increase smoking age to 21 stalls in Illinois House
-
Nordstrom Rack apologizes for falsely accusing black teens of stealing
-
There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
-
What you need to know about the National School Walkout on March 14
-
-
Teen charged in Texas school shooting that killed 10 ‘wanted his story told’
-
Suburban community rallies behind students injured in bonfire
-
Teen, 15, one of 17 people shot in 17-hour span in Chicago