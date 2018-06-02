× A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours

The National Storm Prediction Center has included the entire Chicago area (northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana) in a Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

A band of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front, as it moves east out of Iowa across northern Illinois this afternoon/evening – later crossing into northwest Indiana. A few of the strongest storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail. The leading edge of the band of showers/thunderstorms should reach our westernmost sections along the Interstate-39 corridor late this afternoon and then progress east. Storms will likely weaken, as the front tracks across northern Indiana after midnight.

Latest weather radar mosaic…