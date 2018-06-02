× 2 in custody after SWAT incident on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two people are being questioned following a SWAT incident on the Northwest Side.

The incident began about 8:55 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a call of shots fired near a “private social club” in the 3400 block of West Peterson Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement. SWAT officers were called to help clear the area.

The incident was resolved by 1:20 p.m. Saturday and all streets had reopened to the public.

One weapon was recovered, police said. Two people were detained for questioning.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there is no risk to the public.