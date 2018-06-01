Woman takes car to suburban dealership and moments later, it’s stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWYN, Ill. – Police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen while it was in for service at a suburban dealership.

Devri Smith brought her 2015 Optima to the Berwyn Kia. After waiting a long time, she asked workers what was going on.

Employees couldn't find the car.

Surveillance video shows her car being stolen right from the lot. The keys were left inside.

Friday, Smith received a call from police saying the car was found torched in Maywood.

Smith is now driving a rental. The dealership says they'll make sure her car is replaced. But she says this never should have happened.

“They need to be held accountable,” she said.

“We're going to help her get a replacement car to her satisfaction,” General Sales Manager Mike Arias said.

Arias says they've already made some changes for security.