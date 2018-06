× Wife of top cop Eddie Johnson files discrimination complaint against CPD

CHICAGO —A Chicago police lieutenant, who is married to Superintendent Eddie Johnson, has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Lt. Nakia Fenner claims she’s a victim of the department’s “discriminatory” promotion process.

Details weren’t released by the EEOC. Fenner on Thursday declined to comment on her complaint.

Johnson asked Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to look into the complaint by Fenner, who married Johnson last year.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says in a statement the department received a complaint from Fenner alleging discriminatory practices within CPD’s promotional process. He says the department is committed to an independent and fair evaluation of the complaint.

EEOC spokesman Joseph Olivares says he’s “prohibited by law from confirming or denying the existence of a charge.”