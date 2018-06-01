Much cooler weekend ahead

A much cooler but seasonable and still comfortable weekend lies ahead for the opening of meteorological summer.

Saturday’s 74 degree predicted high temperature will be 16-degrees cooler than last Saturday’s 90 degrees —and Sunday’s 73 degree forecast high will come in 24-degrees cooler than last.

The majority of the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds but there is one period of showers being monitored. It’s likely to arrive after dark Saturday evening and exit the area before sunrise Sunday morning. Brief downpours are possible in some areas.