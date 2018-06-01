Midday Fix: Live performance from Matt Hendrinks

Matt Hendricks

http://www.bluethumbmusic.com/about.html

http://www.57thstreetartfair.org/

Events:

57th St Art Fair, June 2-3 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

The Fair takes place on 56th, 57th and Kimbark Streets between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues.

Buddy Guy’s Legends Live Music Schedule:

SATURDAY JUNE 2nd

12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Matt Hendricks

2:00 p.m. –  3:45 p.m.  Eddie Taylor Jr

4:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.   Tracye Eileen

SUNDAY JUNE 3rd

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Blaze Triptych

1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.  Mike Wheeler

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.  Dave Herrero