Midday Fix: Live performance from Matt Hendrinks

Matt Hendricks
Events:
57th St Art Fair, June 2-3 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
The Fair takes place on 56th, 57th and Kimbark Streets between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues.
Buddy Guy’s Legends Live Music Schedule:
SATURDAY JUNE 2nd
12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Matt Hendricks
2:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Eddie Taylor Jr
4:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tracye Eileen
SUNDAY JUNE 3rd
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Blaze Triptych
1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Mike Wheeler
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dave Herrero