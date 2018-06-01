Lunchbreak: Surf and turf canape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Paruszkiewicz, Gibsons Restaurant Group Chef de Cuisine

https://www.gibsonssteakhouse.com/

https://www.grgmc.com

Event:

Gibsons Restaurant Group is one of the long-standing supporters providing meals to guests of the Chicago HELP Initiative, a nonprofit that feeds the homeless at Catholic Charities on Chicago’s north side each week.

Organization: Chicago HELP Initiative

Event: CHI Recipes: Providing the ingredients to success one meal at a time

When: Thursday, June 7 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Montgomery Club, 500 W. Superior Street, Chicago

https://www.themontgomeryclub.com/

Tickets: $150

www.chicagohelpinitiative.org

Recipe:

Surf and Turf Canape

Makes 12

3 slices brioche, toasted

8-ounce strip loin

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse Seasoning Salt, to taste

8 ounces king crab

½ cup Mushroom Relish (recipe below)

½ cup Lemon Crème Fraiche (recipe below)

2 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias

Preheat the grill or broiler.

Cut each slice of bread into four pieces. Season the steak with seasoning salt and grill or broil to medium rare, 3-4 minutes on each side. Let the steak rest for 3 minutes.

Spread 2 teaspoons of mushroom relish on each toast. Thinly slice the steak. Arrange a few slices of steak on top of the mushroom relish on each toast. Place about ½ ounce of king crab on top of the steak. Garnish the crab with lemon crème fraiche and scallion.

Mushroom Relish

Makes ½ cup

2 ounces cremini mushrooms

2 teaspoons chopped shallot

2 teaspoons capers

1 teaspoon tarragon

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Mince the mushrooms, shallot, capers, tarragon, and chives and place in a mixing bowl. Add the mustard and olive oil to the bowl and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Lemon Crème Fraiche

Makes ½ cup

½ cup crème fraiche

Juice of 1 lemon

Finely grated zest of ½ lemon

Fine sea salt, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and stir to incorporate.