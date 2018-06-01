Lunchbreak: Surf and turf canape

Justin Paruszkiewicz, Gibsons Restaurant Group Chef de Cuisine
https://www.gibsonssteakhouse.com/
Event:
Gibsons Restaurant Group is one of the long-standing supporters providing meals to guests of the Chicago HELP Initiative, a nonprofit that feeds the homeless at Catholic Charities on Chicago’s north side each week.
Organization: Chicago HELP Initiative
Event: CHI Recipes: Providing the ingredients to success one meal at a time
When: Thursday, June 7 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Montgomery Club, 500 W. Superior Street, Chicago
https://www.themontgomeryclub.com/
Tickets: $150
Recipe:
Surf and Turf Canape
Makes 12
3 slices brioche, toasted
8-ounce strip loin
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse Seasoning Salt, to taste
8 ounces king crab
½ cup Mushroom Relish (recipe below)
½ cup Lemon Crème Fraiche (recipe below)
2 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias
Preheat the grill or broiler.
Cut each slice of bread into four pieces. Season the steak with seasoning salt and grill or broil to medium rare, 3-4 minutes on each side. Let the steak rest for 3 minutes.
Spread 2 teaspoons of mushroom relish on each toast. Thinly slice the steak. Arrange a few slices of steak on top of the mushroom relish on each toast. Place about ½ ounce of king crab on top of the steak. Garnish the crab with lemon crème fraiche and scallion.
Mushroom Relish
Makes ½ cup
2 ounces cremini mushrooms
2 teaspoons chopped shallot
2 teaspoons capers
1 teaspoon tarragon
1 teaspoon chopped chives
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Mince the mushrooms, shallot, capers, tarragon, and chives and place in a mixing bowl. Add the mustard and olive oil to the bowl and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Lemon Crème Fraiche
Makes ½ cup
½ cup crème fraiche
Juice of 1 lemon
Finely grated zest of ½ lemon
Fine sea salt, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and stir to incorporate.