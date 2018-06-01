Late May heat gone for a while

The Memorial Day weekend was a scorcher, the city’s warmest one record, with highs climbing well into the 90s but temperatures this weekend will be sharply cooler with readings averaging about 20 degrees lower, yet still seasonably comfortable for early June. Inland highs will reach the lower and middle 70s Saturday, though onshore winds will keep lakeside readings in the 60s. A fast-moving weather disturbance will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the city Saturday night, but the precipitation should exit by daybreak Sunday setting the stage for a mostly sunny and comfortably mild Sunday with highs once again reaching the lower and middle 60s. Warmer weather will gradually return in the week ahead with readings reaching the middle and upper 80s by late next week. The humidity will also be on the rise as dew points climb back, providing moisture for more thunderstorms.