Hospitalized George H.W. Bush tweets cheery message about late wife

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush has tweeted a cheerful message from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife.

The 41st president is 93 and is recovering in a Maine hospital after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

Bush says the book is “a wonderful walk down memory lane” and “another reminder of how lucky” he has been in life.

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. She was married to the former president for 73 years.

A Bush spokesman said earlier in the week the former president was in good spirits but would be in the hospital for a few more days.