Grandfather thanks doctor, off-duty firefighter who saved his life at grandsons’ hockey game

PARK RIDGE,Ill. – A grandfather who suffered a heart attack while watching his grandsons’s hockey game was reunited Friday with two men who helped save his life.

Ron Radosh says he remembers very little about that day in early March.

“We were standing in the lobby and all of a sudden seemed like it was getting dark,” he said.

Radosh lives in Florida, but he was at an ice rink in Mount Prospect to see his grandsons playing in the state hockey championships.

Fortunately for him, Dr. Yuri Aronov from Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and off duty Chicago firefighter Johnny Zullo were there too watching their sons and they jumped into action.

Together Arnov and Zullo worked to open an airway, apply air and perform chest compressions.

They also located an EpiPen from the crowd.

Doctors say Radosh suffered a massive heart attack.

On Friday, Radosh met Arnov and Zullo and thanked them for saving his life.

Radosh says he's feeling good and continues to exercise. He changed his diet and he's thankful he has more time to spend with his family.