Confusion appears to blow Game 1 for Cleveland Cavaliers

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 overtime victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a bizarre ending to regulation.

The game went to OT after Cleveland’s J.R. Smith apparently didn’t realize the game was tied when he grabbed the rebound of the missed second shot.

Smith dribbled backward toward midcourt as teammates pointed toward the basket, and the Cavs couldn’t get a potential winning shot off.

The Warriors took advantage of their second chance, opening OT with a 9-0 run to blow it open.

LeBron James’ highest-scoring postseason game was wasted, as he finished with 51 points.