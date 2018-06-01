× Chicago group empowering those to ‘Tri’ it

A group is called Dare-to-Tri is a small Chicago organization that empowers people that were once told they “couldn’t.”

Now they are swimming, biking and running to the finish line.

Dare2tri is a local organization whose mission is to positively impact the lives of athletes with physical disabilities and visual impairment by getting them across the finish line.

Since 2011, Dare2tri has helped thousands of Chicagoans develop their skills in paratriathlon. They do it through coaching, providing adaptive equipment and teaching people to believe in what they can do.

“It’s so much more than the triathlon,” says Dare2tri CoFounder Keri Serota. “It’s what is changing the person inside … viewing themselves not as a person with a disability but as an athlete. They cross that finish line and it opens this whole world of possibilities.”

WGN features reporter, Erin Ivory was so moved by these athletes, she signed up for the Chicago Triathlon to support Dare2Tri as a charity team member. Here’s a link to her fundraising page to support more athletes who are learning to run with their heart not just their legs.