Bond denied for man accused of beating former mother-in-law to death

MARKHAM, Ill. – A south suburban man accused of killing his former mother-in-law was denied bond Friday.

Charles Williams is accused of beating Australia Landingham, 82, to death.

Landingham was found dead in her Chicago Heights home earlier this week.

Landingham’s daughter came back from running errands with her father Sunday afternoon to find her mother dead at the bottom of the basement stairs around 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Halsted in the Chicago Heights neighborhood. Officials ruled her death a homicide.

Williams had recently divorced Landingham’s daughter.

Williams faces first degree murder charges.