Around Town checks out the Cavalcade of Planes

The Cavalcade of Planes is an event that celebrates all aspects of aviation. The event is delivered by an all volunteer group including those from the Illinois Aviation Museum, located on the airport property.

There will be many types of aircraft to see, both flying and on the ground including, WWll warbirds, new aircraft, jets and helicopters. You can experience skydiving, formation flying, helicopter demonstrations, and much more! Rides will be available to purchase on the Famous Ford-Tri- Motor, a T-6 warbird and a helicopter.

Clow International Airport:

130 Clow International Pkwy

Bolingbrook, IL 60490

cavalcadeofplanes.com