3 suspects sought in Gold Coast robbery

CHICAGO — Police are seeking help identifying three women believed to have robbed a Gold Coast store on Wednesday.

The trio stole items from a store in the first block of East Walton Street, where they used pepper spray on a security officer and hit the officer in the face, according to the Chicago Police Department.

All three suspects were caught on surveillance footage. They then fled the scene in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 and mention report No. JB285795.