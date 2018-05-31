× When was the hottest Indianapolis 500?

I read that this year’s Indianapolis 500 race was the second hottest day in the race’s history with a high of 91. What year was the hottest?

The hottest Indianapolis 500, won by Wilbur Shaw, took place on May 31, 1937, in 92-degree heat. That eclipsed not only this year’s steamy race but three others run in 2012, 1953 and 1919, all when the mercury peaked at 91. Two other race days recorded highs of 90 degrees in the back-to-back races of 1977 and 1978.

In contrast, the chilliest race day temperatures were in 1947, when the morning low was just 37, and in 1992, when the afternoon high peaked at just 58 degrees. Historically, dating back to the first Indy 500 race in 1911, the average race-day high/low has been 78 and 57.