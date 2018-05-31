Suburbs clean up after heavy rain, flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLA PARK, Ill. — Heavy rain that moved through the Chicago area Wednesday night left behind flooding in several suburbs.

There's a lot less water in the parking lot of the Brer Rabbit Motel on North Avenue in Villa Park today.

But motel guest Tony Hale tells WGN that during the worst of the storm, water was shooting up from under the door and coming through the walls of his room. He says there was about a foot of water in the room.

A lot of the motel's foundation and electrical work could be damaged as well. Until building inspectors can check it out, Hale and the rest of the guests will have to leave.

Crews are already starting the cleanup, but it could be a while before Hale knows where he'll stay tonight. He says he has been in touch with the Red Cross, which may be able to help.

Not far from the motel, people were trying to unclog storm drains to try and get some relief from the flood waters.

And in Schaumburg, several cars were flooded in a parking lot — many likely beyond repair, and some not for the first time.