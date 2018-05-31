Ryne Sandberg mimics the Cubs’ bullpen dancing during Twitter Q&A
CHICAGO – One of the more interesting segments which the Cubs do on Twitter involves some of the main members of the organization taking part in a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg was the latest to take part in this tradition, answering fans inquiries while sitting on a patio in Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field.
It went like they usually do, with fans asking questions and Sandberg answering a few of them.
But the finish of his Q & A was like no other.
Sandberg decided to mimic the Cubs’ somewhat famous bullpen dances as he broke into a ten-second dance right on Gallager Way. It was a fun moment for the Hall of Famer, who remains a Cubs’ ambassador after a Hall of Fame 15-year career from 1982-1994 and 1996-1997.
In fact the Baseball Hall of Fame gave him a shoutout for his efforts.
Indeed the dance moves for the former second baseman made this Q & A a little more interesting.