Riot Fest first wave of 2018 lineup revealed

CHICAGO — Riot Fest has revealed the first wave of bands that are playing at the annual Chicago music festival this summer.

Riot Fest is scheduled to be held in Douglas Park from September 14-16. Since 2005, the festival hosts more than 100 bands, carnival rides, food trucks and more.

Riot Fest 2018 three-day passes are on sale now for $159.98 and three upgraded tiers of VIP options are available.

Riot Fest also offers a layaway program for fans to pay off their tickets incrementally during the months leading up to the festival.

First Wave Headliners:

Blink-182

Beck

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Incubus, Young the Giant

Interpol, Blondie

Alkaline Trio

Father John Misty

Jerry Lee Lewis

For the full Riot Fest lineup, go to: Riotfest.org.