Riot Fest first wave of 2018 lineup revealed

CHICAGO — Riot Fest has revealed the first wave of bands that are playing at the annual Chicago music festival this summer.
Riot Fest is scheduled to be held in Douglas Park from September 14-16. Since 2005, the festival hosts more than 100 bands, carnival rides, food trucks and more.
Riot Fest 2018 three-day passes are on sale now for $159.98 and three upgraded tiers of VIP options are available.
Riot Fest also offers a layaway program for fans to pay off their tickets incrementally during the months leading up to the festival.
First Wave Headliners:
Blink-182
Beck
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Incubus, Young the Giant
Interpol, Blondie
Alkaline Trio
Father John Misty
Jerry Lee Lewis
For the full Riot Fest lineup, go to: Riotfest.org.
