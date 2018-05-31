Police seek Wicker Park home invasion suspect

CHICAGO — Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a recent home invasion in Wicker Park.

The attack happened about 12:45 a.m. May 28 in the 1300 block of North Bell Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A suspect caught on surveillance camera is described as a white man in his 40s. He wore a dark baseball hat, white t-shirt, white socks and dark shoes. The man had multiple visible tattoos on his arms and upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8263.