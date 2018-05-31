× Missing 15-year-old’s body found in abandoned building

CHICAGO – The body of a teenage girl who was last seen late April has been found on Chicago’s West Side.

Sadaria Davis, 15, went missing April 27 when she was last seen leaving her home on the 4200 block of West Adams Street. She was found May 11 in an abandoned building six blocks away from her West Garfield Park home.

Autopsy results were inconclusive.

A police spokesman says there were no indications of how Davis died.

Investigators are asking for tips in the case. Anyone with information should contact police.