25-year-old man with Autism missing from South Side home

CHICAGO – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old man with Autism who walked away from his South Side home.

Auston Cummingham was last seen in the 1500 block of East 75th Place. He went out for a walk and when he didn’t return by that evening, his mother called police.

“I’m scared. My main thing is I don’t want nobody to take advantage of him. He doesn’t harm anyone. He has no enemies,” Shelley Cunningham, his mother, said.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 140 pounds with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing brown shorts, and a grey and red striped polo shirt and white shoes.

He frequently visits the area of the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue and the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Police said he is nonverbal and has seizures. His family said he needs medication twice a day to prevent seizures.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.