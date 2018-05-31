Lunchbreak: Cubano sandwich

Becca Grothe, Co-Owner and Chef

TriBecca’s Cubano is a pop-up restaurant at Revival Food Hall from the team behind Honey Butter Fried Chicken. The pop-up runs through June 29.

Revival Food Hall

125 S Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

HOURS

M-F 10:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

First Friday (First Friday of each month) 10:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

773-770-6194

https://www.tribeccascubano.com/

https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/

Recipe:

Tribecca’s Cubano

Makes 4 sandwiches

10 ounces Roasted Pork (2.5 ounces per sandwich)

10 ounces Nueske’s Ham, thinly sliced (2.5 ounces per sandwich)

6 slices Swiss cheese (1.5 per sandwich)

4 ounces (1/2 cup) Bread and Butter Pickles (1 ounce/2 T per sandwich)

4 ounces (1/2 cup) Chipotle Aioli (1 ounces/2 T per sandwich)

2 ounces (1/4 cup) Mustard butter (1/2 ounce/1 T per sandwich)

4 Ciabatta Rolls

Chipotle Aioli

1 cup Prepared Mayonnaise

½ of 7 ounce can Chipotle Peppers (use less if you want it less spicy)

Kosher Salt and Pepper to taste

Place mayonnaise a few pinches of salt and pepper in the food processor. Add the chipotle peppers and blend together. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if necessary.

Mustard Butter

¼ cup Unsalted Butter, softened

1 tsp Whole Grain Mustard

Mix mustard and butter together in a bowl. Make sure the mustard butter is at room temperature when assembling the sandwiches.

To assemble the cubano sandwiches:

Preheat a panini press to medium high heat. Spread the chipotle mayo on top and bottom of the ciabatta roll. Place the ham on the bottom and pork on top of the ham. Lay the swiss cheese on top of the pork followed by the pickles. Spread the mustard butter on the outside of the top bun and cover sandwich. Place the sandwich on panini press for 6-8 minutes or until the inside it warm and the cheese is melted. Serve warm.