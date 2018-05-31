Lou Lang leaves Democratic leadership position amid harassment allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie) on Thursday resigned his post as deputy majority leader of the Illinois House amid allegations of harassment and retaliation.

Maryann Loncar, an activist who pushed for medical marijuana legislation, at a news conference Thursday claimed Lang repeatedly harassed and intimidated her over the years.

Lang called for an investigation into Loncar’s claims and resigned from several state leadership positions. He will continue to serve as a state representative for the Skokie area.

In a statement, Lang said: “I have decided, in order to maintain the integrity of the Legislative Ethics Commission and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, as well as to avoid distraction from the agenda of the House Democratic Caucus, to submit my resignation from the Commission, JCAR and from my post as House Deputy Majority Leader.”

Statement from Majority Leader Lou Lang pic.twitter.com/9m3MbVlqoL — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) May 31, 2018

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Loncar said Lang committed “terrible acts against her.” She alleged Lang put his hand on her lower back below her underwear line and asked, “Does your husband know how lucky he is to have a wife like you?”

Loncar also claimed Lang told Loncar’s ex-husband, “I can help you bury her if you want,” the Sun-Times reported.

“When they call your ex-husband and tell you they’re going to bury you, that’s not politics,” Loncar said. “That’s not hardball. That’s direct retaliation.”

Maryann Loncar comes forward accusing Democratic Leader Lou Lang of harassment. Says Lang put his hand on her lower back below her underwear line, made inappropriate comments and retaliated against her. pic.twitter.com/bPFuMWE5lx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) May 31, 2018

In his statement, Lang asked for an investigation into the accusations — but also attacked Loncar for “seeking to profit off medical marijuana” legislation that Lang sponsored.

“Because I refused to let the medical marijuana profiteers trump the interests of patients, I made some people mad,” Lang said. “So be it. Therefore, I have submitted a formal request to the Special Legislative Inspector General to begin an immediate investigation.”