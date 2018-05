PHOTOS: Snoop Dogg breaks Guinness World Record for largest gin and juice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA, Calif. — While most were barbecuing or catching up on sleep over Memorial Day weekend, Snoop Dogg was breaking records.

While at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday, Snoop teamed up with rapper Warren G and "Top Chef" winner Michael Voltaggio to make the world's largest gin and juice.

The glass was five feet tall and three feet wide, containing just over 145 gallons. It took 180 bottles of Hendrick's Gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice to make the epic drink.

A representative from Guinness World Records was there to certify the record.

Snoop Dogg's song "Gin and Juice" was released in 1994 as the second single from his debut album "Doggystyle." The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

Get someone who looks at you the way Snoop Dogg looks at the world's largest gin & juice. pic.twitter.com/6fAAHtMX2O — Shannon Cotton (@shancotton_) May 31, 2018