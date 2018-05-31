Kindergarten students start each day with hug, handshake from classmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEENE, Texas - Kindergarten students at a Texas elementary school begin every day in a special way.

Each morning at Keene Elementary School, one student acts as a greeter. The greeter stands at the classroom door armed with a good morning handshake and a hug for their classmates.

Teacher Ashley Coston Taylor believes every student deserves a classroom where they know they are accepted and have friends.

Taylor posted a video of one of her students greeting his classmates on Facebook last week. It has since gone viral.

She wrote, "When I see the direction the world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing WILL make a difference! #lovemylittles #bestwaytostartaday #nevertooyoungformanners"

Taylor hopes the positive interaction at the start of their day helps them learn and grow.