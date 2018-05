CHICAGO — Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on the city’s North Side.

The fire broke around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department is responding.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Fire on 2900 Block of N. Kedzie is now a 3-11. pic.twitter.com/mYbFXTkkzo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 31, 2018