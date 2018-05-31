× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ NY Mets

* Since 2011, the Chicago Cubs have gone 29-16 (.644) against the Mets. This is their best record against any NL opponent over that span. The Mets’ record of 16-29 (.356) is their worst against any NL team over that span.

* The Cubs have scored an NL-high 139 runs in the month of May. They have won three of their last four games, slashing.324/.408/.534 as a team over that span.

* The Mets are coming off a four-game series split with the Braves in which they outscored (21-17) and out-hit (41-37) the NL leaders in both categories. They have 10 or more hits in five of their last eight games, but still tie for 24th in MLB with just 15 games of 10 or more hits.

* Jose Quintana has made two career starts against the Mets, and allowed just three runs in 14.0 innings while also striking out 14. His road ERA in 2018 is 3.18, while his home ERA is 6.66. The only two NL pitchers with larger home/road ERA differentials than Quintana are both Rockies (Gernan Marquez, Chad Bettis).

* Seth Lugo will make his first start of 2018 after making 20 appearances out of the bullpen. Of 145 pitchers to throw at least as many innings as Lugo this season (32.2), Seth Lugo is one of only three to allow fewer than 10 runs.

* Albert Almora Jr. is hitting .342 in May (25/73) to go along with 14 runs scored. In his career, Almora is hitting .556 against the Mets, which ranks 1st in MLB among active players with at least 20 PA.