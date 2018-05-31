× Bears announce 2018 training camp schedule

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears announced the dates of their 2018 training camp, which will be held at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL from July 19 to August 11.

By signing up in advance, fans can get free general admission tickets to see the team practice and score free giveaways on certain days. The training camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on open practice days. Giveaways go to the first 1,000 fans, while supplies last.

Of special note are the game against the Ravens on August 2 and Fan Appreciation Night on August 11, which includes fireworks and all kinds of festivities. The Bears will also play the Bengals in Canton, OH on August 9. The complete schedule is available online

Here are the Bears practice days that are open to the public, including planned special events. Practices begin at 8:15 a.m., unless otherwise noted.: