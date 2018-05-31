Bears announce 2018 training camp schedule
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears announced the dates of their 2018 training camp, which will be held at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL from July 19 to August 11.
By signing up in advance, fans can get free general admission tickets to see the team practice and score free giveaways on certain days. The training camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on open practice days. Giveaways go to the first 1,000 fans, while supplies last.
Of special note are the game against the Ravens on August 2 and Fan Appreciation Night on August 11, which includes fireworks and all kinds of festivities. The Bears will also play the Bengals in Canton, OH on August 9. The complete schedule is available online
Here are the Bears practice days that are open to the public, including planned special events. Practices begin at 8:15 a.m., unless otherwise noted.:
- Saturday, July 21- Sunday, July 22: Opening weekend
- Monday, July 23
- Thursday, July 26
- Friday, July 27: Family Weekend
- Saturday, July 28: Back to School Fair & Family Weekend
- Monday, July 30: Military Appreciation Day
- Thursday, August 2: Bears vs. Ravens (HOF Game)
- Saturday, August 4- Sunday, August 5: Blue & Orange Weekend
- Monday, August 6
- Saturday, August 11: Fan Appreciation Night, final open practice
Gates will be open 6:30-10:30 p.m., and fans need to visit a different website to get tickets to the popular event, which begins at 7:10 p.m.