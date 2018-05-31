× Beach Hazards Statement – dangerous Rip and Structural currents along the Illinois/Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline 9AM Friday until 9AM Saturday

High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions are expected to exist along Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan beaches (shorelines in greenish-blue-shaded areas on the headlined map) from Friday morning until Saturday morning. Rip and Structural Currents may develop increasing the risk for swimmers to be carried to deeper waters.

A “back-door” cold front is forecast to move south through Chicago early Friday morning with winds shifting to the north-northeast gusting to 30 miles per hour or more. These winds will cause waves along the beaches to build to 4 to 8-feet and possibly higher Friday and Friday night. Winds will begin to shift more easterly and diminish somewhat Saturday forenoon.

Note these conditions are expected farther north along the Wisconsin Lake Michigan shoreline as well.