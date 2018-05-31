Around Town previews Blocks to Bricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blocks to Bricks is a first-of-its-kind experiential concept, scheduled to open at Woodfield Mall on Friday, June 15th. The brainchild of Arlington Heights, Ill.-native Adam Reed Tucker, one of only 16 LEGO® Certified Professionals in the world and creator of the LEGO Architecture line, Blocks to Bricks is conceived as an immersive celebration of 3D imagination.

Part museum, part hi-tech, interactive adventure, part retail store, the 13,000-sq.-ft. experience takes visitors through a serpentine of discovery covering nearly 150 years of construction “toys.” More than 6,000 rare and unique artifacts, including an original Lincoln Log set created by the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, trace the evolution of creative materials from stone through wood, metal, paper and plastic. The largest of 12 walk-through zones is dedicated to the LEGO brick, featuring mind-boggling, over-sized creations by Tucker and other of the world’s most talented LEGO artists, a black-light room, and display of every LEGO piece and LEGO mini-figure ever made.

Guests can watch LEGO artisans at work in their model shop, or opt for a face-to-face meeting with Tucker himself behind the vaulted door of his private, on-site design studio. In the glass-enclosed production lab, a state-of-the-art injection molding machine will churn out one brightly-colored 2-by-4-inch brick every 15 seconds, which will then be transported via a conveyer belt to the Blocks to Bricks retail store.

Blocks to Bricks:

5 Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Middle-level mezzanine, overlooking Grand Court

shopwoodfield.com