Angry moose chases couple across Utah golf course

PARK CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City couple had to make a quick getaway Monday when a moose chased them not once, but twice, on the green at the Park City Golf Club.

Mark Redican and his wife were cruising along in a golf cart when they got a warning from a worker.

“She said, ‘Hey, just to give you a heads up: There's a moose here, so just keep your eye out,’” Redican told KSTU.

Little did the couple know: The moose was already heading their way.

“I’m getting ready to hit my shot and all of the sudden [my wife] is like, 'Oh my god, Red, here comes the moose,'” Redican said.

The young moose, taller than the golf cart, was running right at the couple.

“This moose is just lumbering at us, it's coming in hot, so we jump in the golf cart and drive away,” Redican said.

A woman on the fairway caught it all on camera.

“It was kind of scary when he's coming that fast at ya,” Redican said.

The video shows Redican behind the wheel, his wife next to him, stepping on the accelerator and driving way ahead of the moose.

“Luckily it kind of lost interest towards the end,” Redican said.

The moose trotted into the trees, but just minutes later — another stroke of bad luck.

“After we teed off at the next hole, he made his way down to the golf course and came at us again,” Redican said.

Even after getting chased by the moose, Redican wasn't about to quit his game.

“Well, I had a pretty good round going, so I had to finish the hole," he said. "I was right in the middle of the fairway. I actually ended up parring the hole."

It's not unusual to see a moose in Park City, but the Department of Natural Resources said it is uncommon for the animals to follow a vehicle.

Redican said it was scary at the time, but now he has a great story to tell.

The DNR runs a website called Wild Aware Utah that offers tips about encounters with wild animals. Visit the website for more information or check out moose advice below: