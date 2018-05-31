Alberto helps—May 2018 the wettest and among warmest on record
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
2018’s warmest temps on the way—readings close to 90 Friday & Saturday; Monday’s downpours in Chicago and areas north/west have month ranked 3rd wettest of all Mays in 148 years
-
May 2018 ranks among warmest 9% on the books since 1871; some cooling ahead as “east” winds strengthen next 2 days-but overall “above normal” temp trend holds remainder of May; disturbance to introduce clouds/a few showers later Friday
-
Dry days to follow the area’s latest soaking
-
Wednesday evening’s rainfall helps city set new rainfall record for the month of May
-
-
Days of rain brings flooding to Chicago area
-
First days of May to bring July-level warmth
-
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
-
Record Chicago heat; Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall
-
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
-
-
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
-
Suddenly it’s summer, string of 90s on the way
-
Will it snow during today’s Chicago White Sox home opener?